Dr. Basil Michaels, MD
Overview of Dr. Basil Michaels, MD
Dr. Basil Michaels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Dr. Michaels works at
Dr. Michaels' Office Locations
Berkshire Cosmetic & Reconstructive Sgy426 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 496-9272
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michaels is an excellent, highly skilled plastic surgeon. I am extremely grateful to him and his staff. Many thanks. Five stars.
About Dr. Basil Michaels, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.