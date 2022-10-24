See All General Surgeons in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD

Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. 

Dr. Schaheen works at Northeast GA Plastic Surgey in Gainesville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaheen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Georgia Hand
    1296 Sims St Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-1856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Basil Schaheen, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568728590
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schaheen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schaheen works at Northeast GA Plastic Surgey in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Schaheen’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaheen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

