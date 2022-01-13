See All Neurosurgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD

Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Theodotou works at Basil Theodotou MD PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theodotou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Basil Theodotou MD PA
    32 Suntree Pl, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 633-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760487961
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Basil Theodotou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodotou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Theodotou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Theodotou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Theodotou works at Basil Theodotou MD PA in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Theodotou’s profile.

Dr. Theodotou has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodotou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodotou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodotou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodotou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodotou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

