See All Gastroenterologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (51)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.

Dr. Abdelkarim works at Basim Z. Abdelkarim M.d. in Upland, CA with other offices in Henderson, NV and Norco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basim Z. Abdelkarim M.d.
    1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 103, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 579-1500
  2. 2
    Henderson Health Group
    366 W Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 359-5210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Norco Healthcare
    140 Hidden Valley Pkwy Ste L, Norco, CA 92860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 280-9007
  4. 4
    M. Mazen Jamal M.d. Inc.
    1148 San Bernardino Rd Ste 202, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 920-0444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelkarim?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Basim Abdelkarim is the best gastroenterologist that my husband and I have ever seen. He is professional, knowledgeable, and caring. He takes his time to answer all of our questions. His demeanor is reassuring during procedures, an allergic reaction, and also while being hospitalized. We totally trust Dr. Abdelkarim and cannot say enough good things about him.
    Laurie S. Moore — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdelkarim to family and friends

    Dr. Abdelkarim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdelkarim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD.

    About Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932217544
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelkarim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelkarim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelkarim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelkarim has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelkarim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelkarim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelkarim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelkarim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelkarim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Basim Abdelkarim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.