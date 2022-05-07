Overview of Dr. Basim Tadros, MD

Dr. Basim Tadros, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Tadros works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.