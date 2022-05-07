- FindCare
Dr. Basim Tadros, MD
Overview of Dr. Basim Tadros, MD
Dr. Basim Tadros, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Tadros' Office Locations
TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M1300 Medical Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadros?
I see bad reviews that have nothing to do with Dr. Tadros who is by far the best primary care physician I've ever had. I understand any frustrations with trying to reach someone through Southern Medical's system or to get in initially, but again, not Dr Tadros' fault. Tallahassee has a shortage of doctors and he navigates the crowded schedules of specialists well for his patients, a kind of miracle in this area of FL! He is the most caring Dr I have ever had. If the diagnosis isn't good, his heartfelt concern is beyond any I have experienced. Beyond that, as a patient advocate/caregiver for decades, I can say he is on it - both with his knowledge and response time. I gotta say that his team are excellent!! Despite being overworked, any need or question is quickly answered if you just use the patient portal. I love this man and Dr and am eternally grateful he has managed my complicated healthcare for over 4 years now. Teresa Wells