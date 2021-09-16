Dr. Basit Javaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basit Javaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Basit Javaid, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Transplant Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 932-2339Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor and person!
- Transplant Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063508851
- Stanford University School Med
- University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
- U Penn Hlth Systems/Presby Med Ctr|University Penn Health Systems/Presby Med Center
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Javaid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.