Dr. Basit Javaid, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Basit Javaid, MD

Dr. Basit Javaid, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Javaid works at Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Javaid's Office Locations

    Memorial Transplant Institute
    Memorial Transplant Institute
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 932-2339
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Removal
Kidney Transplant
Limb Swelling
Organ Transplant
Pancreas Transplant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Plasmapheresis
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Transplant Conditions
Transplant Surgery
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Amazing doctor and person!
    — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Basit Javaid, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1063508851
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University School Med
    • University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
    • U Penn Hlth Systems/Presby Med Ctr|University Penn Health Systems/Presby Med Center
    • Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

