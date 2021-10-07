Overview of Dr. Basit Malik, MD

Dr. Basit Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ellinwood District Hospital, Kingman Healthcare Center, Lindsborg Community Hospital, Mcpherson Hospital, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Stevens County Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Western Plains Medical Complex.



Dr. Malik works at Malik Rheumatology PA in Hutchinson, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.