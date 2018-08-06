Overview of Dr. Basit Qayyum, MD

Dr. Basit Qayyum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Qayyum works at Internal Medicine at NYP-Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.