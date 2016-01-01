Overview of Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD

Dr. Basivi Baddigam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Baddigam works at Baddigam Clinic in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.