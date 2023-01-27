Dr. Elsawy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD
Overview of Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD
Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Elsawy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elsawy's Office Locations
-
1
PhysiCare Multiservices3508 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (929) 552-2735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsawy?
Dr. Elsawy took the time to listen to my medical problems. We discussed my treatment options and she answered all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Elsawy.
About Dr. Basma Elsawy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649655580
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsawy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsawy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.