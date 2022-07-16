Overview of Dr. Basma Faris, MD

Dr. Basma Faris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Faris works at Joon Ho Jang M D in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.