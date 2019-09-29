Overview of Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD

Dr. Bassam Abi-Rached, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese U and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abi-Rached works at Hematology Oncology Clinic at Rapides in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.