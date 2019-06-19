Overview of Dr. Bassam Al-Homsi, MD

Dr. Bassam Al-Homsi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deming, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mimbres Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Al-Homsi works at Mimbres Internal Medicine in Deming, NM with other offices in Silver City, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.