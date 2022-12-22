Overview of Dr. Bassam Alhaddad, MD

Dr. Bassam Alhaddad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Alhaddad works at David J. Naar, M.D., LLC -Premier Vein Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.