Dr. Bassam Alhaddad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
Lavita Nephrology Consultants25200 Center Ridge Rd Ste 2100, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 621-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am unsure why Dr. Alhaddad is getting horrible reviews. Dr. Alhaddad has went above and beyond for me at every appointment and has always put my best interest first! He is a great doctor and an even better listener when it comes to what I need. I will keep recommending Dr. Alhaddad
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871741967
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Hospital
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Rheumatology
