Overview

Dr. Bassam Arodak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital



Dr. Arodak works at INTEGRIS Deaconess in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.