Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD

Neurology
3.6 (61)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD

Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.

Dr. Assaf works at The Center for Neurosciences in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Assaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Neurosciences
    4370 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 517-6891
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
  • Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
  • Hammond-Henry Hospital
  • Trinity Muscatine
  • Trinity Rock Island
  • UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Assaf was one of many doctors that I encountered during my hospital stay. He was really nice and I felt that he was genuinely concerned about me. Most importantly, he took his time with me. I never felt like he was rushed. When it came time for him to tell me my results (we were very nervous), the first words he said was "I have good news!" He knew we were all worried and let us know right away. He made sure I completely understood my diagnosis and even asked if I had any other questions or concerns. He spoke slow and wasn't "over the top" with his explanations. The only time I saw him was always late in the evening. I'm guessing that is when he makes his rounds. I would highly recommend him as your neurologist.
    Emma Stader — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1225009426
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Damascus
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Assaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Assaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Assaf works at The Center for Neurosciences in Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Assaf’s profile.

    Dr. Assaf has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Assaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

