Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD
Dr. Bassam Assaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
The Center for Neurosciences4370 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 517-6891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Muscatine
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Assaf was one of many doctors that I encountered during my hospital stay. He was really nice and I felt that he was genuinely concerned about me. Most importantly, he took his time with me. I never felt like he was rushed. When it came time for him to tell me my results (we were very nervous), the first words he said was "I have good news!" He knew we were all worried and let us know right away. He made sure I completely understood my diagnosis and even asked if I had any other questions or concerns. He spoke slow and wasn't "over the top" with his explanations. The only time I saw him was always late in the evening. I'm guessing that is when he makes his rounds. I would highly recommend him as your neurologist.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225009426
- University Of Damascus
- Epilepsy
Dr. Assaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assaf has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assaf speaks Arabic.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Assaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.