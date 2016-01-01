Overview

Dr. Bassam Baroudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Med Center



Dr. Baroudi works at Michael Payment, M.D., Cardiology, PA. in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypotension and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.