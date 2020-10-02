Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD
Overview of Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD
Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Bejjani works at
Dr. Bejjani's Office Locations
Bassam K. Bejjani. M.d. Inc.14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 308, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 780-3995
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was hospitalized in Feb. 2020 with sepsis and kidney stones and almost died. I was treated at Mission Community Hospital and if it weren't for the awesome team of doctors and nurses and everyone else involved in my care, I wouldn't be here today to speak about it. They first treated the sepsis while keeping an eye on the kidney stones which were 7mm and couldn't be passed or treated until the sepsis was gone and I was healthy again. Dr. Burkes and Dr. Bejjani were my attending physicians and were nothing less than amazing, attentive, and sincerely concerned. Once discharged from the hospital after 2 1/2 weeks, Dr. Bejjani treated my Kidney Stones by blasting them 3 weeks after I left the hospital. The stones then passed easily without any pain whatsoever. Dr. Bejjani was kind and sincere and was nothing less than professional.
About Dr. Bassam Bejjani, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1487664207
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bejjani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejjani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bejjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bejjani has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejjani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bejjani speaks Arabic and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejjani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejjani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejjani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejjani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.