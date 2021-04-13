Overview of Dr. Bassam Farah, MD

Dr. Bassam Farah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Farah works at Lake Ridge Internal Medicine in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.