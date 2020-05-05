Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD
Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Ghanem works at
Dr. Ghanem's Office Locations
-
1
Simi Valley1157 Swallow Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3759Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanem?
Dr. Ghanem embodies the best in professional medical practice with a solid command and understanding of his role as a healer and a human being, and a genuine humility that speaks to the depth of the meaning of his life experiences. In an ideal world, every cancer patient deserves to have an oncologist like Dr. Ghanem, as did my father.
About Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528167830
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College|Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr Univ Hosp of NY
- Damascus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanem works at
Dr. Ghanem has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.