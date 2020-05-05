Overview of Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD

Dr. Bassam Ghanem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ghanem works at City of Hope - Simi Valley in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.