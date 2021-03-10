Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD
Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Hadi's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 12700 Southfork Rd Ste 153, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5283
Mercy Labs South LLC10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5245
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage / aneurysm back in September 2019. I was rushed to the hospital and Dr. Hadi was on staff at the time. I thank God he was there. Some may call it bad bedside manors but, I call it straight to the point, down to business. Nothing wrong with that!
About Dr. Bassam Hadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053345231
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Hadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadi works at
Dr. Hadi has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.