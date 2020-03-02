Dr. Bassam Helou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Helou, MD
Overview of Dr. Bassam Helou, MD
Dr. Bassam Helou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Helou works at
Dr. Helou's Office Locations
The Surgical Clinic PLLC - Nashville410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice
About Dr. Bassam Helou, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407864069
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Vanderbilt Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
