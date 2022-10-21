Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD
Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Lebanon School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Mcpherson Hospital, Nmc Health, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Mattar works at
Dr. Mattar's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-3296Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattar?
Dr Mattar takes the time to answer any questions I have. I do not feel like I cannot ask him anything. I have been going to him > 20 years.
About Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1053372649
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Our Lady - Mercy Medical Center
- Lebanon School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattar works at
Dr. Mattar has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mattar speaks Arabic and French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.