Overview of Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD

Dr. Bassam Mattar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Lebanon School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Mcpherson Hospital, Nmc Health, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Mattar works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.