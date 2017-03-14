Dr. Mouazzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD
Overview of Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD
Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Mouazzen's Office Locations
Bassam Mouazzen M.d. PC415 W Route 66 Ste 101, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 852-9986
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 962-4011
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
- 4 9675 Monte Vista Ave, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 625-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mouazzen is a superb and experienced cardiologist. His knowledge and expertise coupled with his sincere and professional approach made my experience with him pleasant and seamless. I would highly recommend him. Thank you doctor for taking care of my heart condition.
About Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952492712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mouazzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mouazzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouazzen speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouazzen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouazzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouazzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouazzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.