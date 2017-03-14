See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendora, CA
Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD

Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Mouazzen works at SAM MOUAZZEN MD in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA and Montclair, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mouazzen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bassam Mouazzen M.d. PC
    415 W Route 66 Ste 101, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 852-9986
  2. 2
    Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
    210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 962-4011
  3. 3
    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
    250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-8411
  4. 4
    9675 Monte Vista Ave, Montclair, CA 91763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 625-5580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2017
    Dr. Mouazzen is a superb and experienced cardiologist. His knowledge and expertise coupled with his sincere and professional approach made my experience with him pleasant and seamless. I would highly recommend him. Thank you doctor for taking care of my heart condition.
    Pasadena, CA — Mar 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bassam Mouazzen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1952492712
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

