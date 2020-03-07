Dr. Moushmoush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassam Moushmoush, MD
Dr. Bassam Moushmoush, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Cardiac Imaging Center Pllc.331 Laidley St Ste 402, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-2042
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent physician. I would go as far enough to say one of the top physicians in the state of WV. This doctor has a very high number of patients whom he cares for on a daily basis, which makes sense for the sometimes lengthy wait times. 10/10 would recommend! Also, as for the crudeness I’ve seen others comment on about, I will say this, sometimes we need the cold, hard truth when our lives are at risk. As for me though, he has always been very professional and polite.
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Moushmoush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moushmoush has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moushmoush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moushmoush speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moushmoush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moushmoush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moushmoush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moushmoush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.