Overview

Dr. Bassam Rizk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from St Joseph University Beirut and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Rizk works at First Coast Surgical Associates in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.