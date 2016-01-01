Overview of Dr. Bassam Saliba, MD

Dr. Bassam Saliba, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saliba works at Heart & Vascular in Lawton, OK with other offices in Duncan, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.