Dr. Bassam Wanna, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Wanna works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.