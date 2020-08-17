Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakhour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD
Overview of Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD
Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Zakhour's Office Locations
Bassam J Zakhour MD PA929 N Galloway Ave Ste 210, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 613-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zakhour one of the best for Hernia surgery.
About Dr. Bassam Zakhour, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346207461
Education & Certifications
- SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakhour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakhour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakhour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakhour has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zakhour speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.