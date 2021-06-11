Overview of Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD

Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hadaya works at Antelope Valley Nephrology Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.