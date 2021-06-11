Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD
Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hadaya's Office Locations
Antelope Vly Nephrology1759 W Avenue J Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-1388
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor is very knowledgeable and very easy to talk to. His staff is very courteous and helpful. They make you feel like they care about your health.
About Dr. Bassel Hadaya, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1174629950
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Usc-Lac Hosp
- LAC-USC Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Hadaya speaks Arabic and French.
