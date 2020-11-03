Dr. Bassel Kisso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kisso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassel Kisso, MD
Dr. Bassel Kisso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Adobe Gastroenterology, PC2585 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 721-2728
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kisso performed a colonoscopy on me very recently. He was very thorough in explaining what would take place. And gave me the wonderful care I received. Thank you Dr. Kisso.
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Kisso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kisso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kisso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kisso has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kisso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kisso speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisso.
