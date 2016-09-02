Dr. Bassem Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassem Abraham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University.
Locations
New England Advanced Spine & Pain Center3180 Main St Ste 106, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions
New England Advanced Spine & Pain Center LLC47 Oak St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 548-7590
HealthSure1743 N Ocean Ave, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 638-0800
Stonybrook Pain Management Center225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 638-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Two years of exemplar support and service resolving pain issues linked to spinal issues. His recommendation of Dr. Brian Morelli was such a success I am pain free just 4 weeks post surgery. Grateful I will not be returning anytime soon to see this compassionate Pain Management Specialist and his warm and friendly staff - however - their support and care over a two-year period will continue to be appreciated. Thank YOU!
About Dr. Bassem Abraham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chinese
- 1922180520
Education & Certifications
- Management/Interventional Pain Management
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Anesthesiology -
- Ain Shams University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraham speaks Arabic and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.