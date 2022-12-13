Overview of Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD

Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate South Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Chaar works at Affiliated Oncologists in Chicago Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.