Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD

Hematology
4.8 (65)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD

Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate South Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Chaar works at Affiliated Oncologists in Chicago Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millenium Medical Center
    10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 424-9710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Pancytopenia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Pancytopenia

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497783179
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Amer U Beirut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bassem Chaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaar works at Affiliated Oncologists in Chicago Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chaar’s profile.

    Dr. Chaar has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

