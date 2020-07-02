Dr. Bassem El-Nabbout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Nabbout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem El-Nabbout, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bassem El-Nabbout, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Kansas Pediatric Neurology Center10111 E 21st St N Ste 405, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 796-5610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is extremely knowledgable and thorough in his evaluation. I recommend Dr. El-Nabbout.
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and French
- 1558442210
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
