Overview of Dr. Bassem Masri, MD

Dr. Bassem Masri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston Texas



Dr. Masri works at Cardiac Disease Prevention in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.