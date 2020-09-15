Dr. Mazloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassem Mazloum, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassem Mazloum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mazloum works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Clinic of San Antonio, PA8550 Datapoint Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8308Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
5 stars....I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Mazloum. I suffered with another Dr for 7 weeks with no results. One week later after seeing Dr. M.....the problem was identified and rectified shortly thereafter. Five stars for him as well as for his bedside manor. Bob R
About Dr. Bassem Mazloum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154374742
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazloum has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mazloum speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazloum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.