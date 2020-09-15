Overview

Dr. Bassem Mazloum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mazloum works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.