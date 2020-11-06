Overview of Dr. Bassem Tawadrous, MD

Dr. Bassem Tawadrous, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Tawadrous works at Women's Associates OB/GYN in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.