Dr. Bassem Tawadrous, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bassem Tawadrous, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX.
Women's Associates OB/GYN4600 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 805-3957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone was so nice. Have been putting off my checkup because I hate going to the Dr but they made it such and enjoyable experience.
- Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1730105925
- John Peter Smith Hospital Ft Worth Texas
