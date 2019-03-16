Overview

Dr. Bassiema Ibrahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Syncope and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.