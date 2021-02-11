Dr. Bassil Aish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassil Aish, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassil Aish, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Aish works at
Locations
Beach Physicians Medical Group Inc.17742 Beach Blvd Ste 215, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our Doctor for over 20 years. Always great and cares about the patients.
About Dr. Bassil Aish, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124015888
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aish speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Aish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.