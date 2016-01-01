Dr. Bassim Badro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassim Badro, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassim Badro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Heart Associates LLC7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bassim Badro, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart Lung Center|Harbor Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Badro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Badro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Badro works at
Dr. Badro has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG).
Dr. Badro speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Badro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
