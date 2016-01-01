Overview of Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD

Dr. Bassim Kobrossy, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Kobrossy works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.