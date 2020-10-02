See All General Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Domajnko works at Rochester Pediatric Surgical Assoc PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Pediatric Surgical Assoc PC
    125 Lattimore Rd Ste 270, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 266-8401
    Rochester Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC
    600 Red Creek Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-5670
    Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons
    121 Erie Canal Dr Ste B, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 225-5420
    Rochester Colon Rectal Surgeons PC
    1255 Portland Ave Uppr 3, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 266-8401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Domanjko. He is everything you want in your Dr. He listens to you. He explains things so you can understand. He spends time with you. He has done 1 procedure and 2 surgery on me. I am a retired RN and I am very fussy who takes care of me.....I think that says it all. You will not regret it if you chose him for your Dr.
    About Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD

    • General Surgery
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bastian Domajnko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domajnko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domajnko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Domajnko works at Rochester Pediatric Surgical Assoc PC in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Domajnko’s profile.

    Dr. Domajnko has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domajnko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Domajnko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domajnko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domajnko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domajnko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

