Dr. Bastian Rojas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bastian Rojas, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bastian Rojas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Rojas works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Group of Bloomington1507 N Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 237-4103Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
About Dr. Bastian Rojas, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780292680
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rojas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.