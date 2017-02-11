Overview of Dr. Batool Hussaini, MD

Dr. Batool Hussaini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College, University Of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan1983 and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Interfaith Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Hussaini works at Best Medical Care PC in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY, Astoria, NY, South Richmond Hill, NY and Bellerose, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.