Overview of Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD

Dr. Batul Al-Zubeidy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Al-Zubeidy works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.