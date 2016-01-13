Overview

Dr. Batul Valika, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.