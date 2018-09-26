See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD

Hair Transplant Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD

Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Hayatdavoudi works at Alvi Armani- Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayatdavoudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alvin Armani- Beverly Hills
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1010, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-6444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Androgenetic Alopecia
CoolSculpting®
Hair Conditions
Androgenetic Alopecia
CoolSculpting®
Hair Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2018
    My experience for my FUE procedure with Dr Baubac and the team was amazing. I was offered world class service. I am really excited about my result and my hairline is looking amazing already. If you want to make sure this one time very important decision in your life to not go wrong, is to have it performed by the best hands in the country. I cannot imagine there's anyone i would recommend but Alvi Armani to meet the hair needs
    Hvhora in Columbus, OH — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hair Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1215047253
    • 1215047253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • UCLA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayatdavoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayatdavoudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayatdavoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayatdavoudi works at Alvi Armani- Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hayatdavoudi’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayatdavoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayatdavoudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayatdavoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayatdavoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

