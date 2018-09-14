Overview of Dr. Bay Nguyen, MD

Dr. Bay Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Nguyen works at Bay Nguyen MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.