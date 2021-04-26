Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omidnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD
Overview of Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD
Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Omidnia works at
Dr. Omidnia's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-6288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omidnia?
She did a great job explained everything to me in a very clear manner. She was kind and friendly.
About Dr. Baya Omidnia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801037254
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omidnia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omidnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omidnia works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Omidnia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omidnia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omidnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omidnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.