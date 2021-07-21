Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
Prairieville After Hours38384 Highway 42 Ste C, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 313-6716
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a great doctor who really cares about his patients. Staff is excellent. They’ve really helped me out over the years.
About Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801904891
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewell Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewell Sr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewell Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell Sr.
