Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Jewell Sr works at Bayou Recovery Center in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairieville After Hours
    38384 Highway 42 Ste C, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 313-6716
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2021
    He’s a great doctor who really cares about his patients. Staff is excellent. They’ve really helped me out over the years.
    Chris L. — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD
    About Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801904891
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baylor Jewell Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewell Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jewell Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jewell Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jewell Sr works at Bayou Recovery Center in Prairieville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jewell Sr’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewell Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewell Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewell Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewell Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

